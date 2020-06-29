From Monday 29 June driving tests will resume gradually for trucks, buses and motorcycles*.

Fourteen driving test centres will reopen initially, but as the number of tests and categories of vehicles being tested increases in the coming weeks, the remaining 38 test centres will reopen.

A date on the recommencement of car driver testing is due “as soon as possible in Phase 3”.

The RSA will update its website to advise on each centre as they re-open.

Measures are being put in place to prioritise the allocation of appointments when the service resumes. These measures include;

Those whose test appointments were cancelled when the service was suspended will be offered a test date first in the coming weeks and will be contacted directly about scheduling their test.

Priority will also be given to ‘Front-line health care workers’ who require an emergency driving test.

Test appointments will then be offered to people in order of when their application was made.

A detailed ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ (FAQ) document on the resumption of the driving test is available here.

The following test centres will reopen for truck, bus and motorcycle tests week commencing 29 June.- Dublin (Dun Laoghaire, Finglas, Mulhuddart), Dundalk, Ennis, Galway (Carnmore), Kilkenny, Kerry ( Tralee, Killarney ), Limerick (Dock Road), Sligo, Cork (Ballincollig, Mallow), Waterford.

In the following weeks, all the 52 test centres will open for business.

The national average waiting time for a driving test, before the suspension of the driving test service on 13 March, was around 5/6 weeks. The RSA has committed to maintaining a national average waiting time of 10 weeks.

Protocols that will be introduced in the driving test to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Before appointments are offered candidates will be provided with information concerning COVID-19.

Where a person is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 they should not attend for test and on advising us their appointment will be cancelled and a further appointment will be offered in due course free of charge.

Customers are asked to make an extra effort to ensure that their vehicle is clean and free from any personal belongings. Having a safe and clean vehicle for the test is important for both customers and driver testers.

In compliance with public health guidelines only customers for driving tests can enter the driving test centre. A candidate’s accompanying driver or approved driving instructor must make alternative arrangements while you take the test.

Driver testers will wear a face mask and test customers will also be asked to wear face masks when attending for their appointment. The RSA will initially provide customers with a face mask and alternative arrangement will be put in place to accommodate those who cannot support the wearing of a mask.

Hand sanitisers will be available in the test centre. Customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser/use hand washing facilities on entry after being called for their test by the driver tester and also when fitting and removing their face mask.

Driver testers will also be carrying wipes and hand sanitisers. Driver testers may wipe down some surfaces on a candidate’s vehicle.

Customers may be asked to keep their windows partially open during the test and are asked to comply with any request to do so in the interest of measures to mitigate against the transmission of COVID-19.

After each test, the driver tester will ensure that all commonly touched surfaces such as door handles and desk surfaces are wiped down with appropriate wipes/cleaner in between tests and all wipes disposed of.

* Except for trucks in C1 and buses in D1 categories.