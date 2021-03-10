By Dean Egan.

Every county will be under a status yellow wind warning later today.

Met Éireann says there will be gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour, which is expected to be higher on hills and coasts.

The alert will begin at midday and remain in place until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, is urging people to be cautious:

“Big changes are on the way in terms of our weather today, certainly later on this afternoon and evening.”

“That’s in relation to a deepening area of low pressure, which is pushing in from the Atlantic.”

Tonight = windy along coasts 🌬️ Tomorrow = windy everywhere by afternoon, very windy by evening, gales developing in places. Yellow wind warning issued ⚠️🌬️ https://t.co/HfY8tARVAW Rest of week = staying windy 🌬️ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2021