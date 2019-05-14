By Ryan O’Neill

Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford was named All- Ireland Best Newcomer at the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards, which honoured the best of Ireland’s culinary talent at a ceremony in Dublin.

The winners were picked from more than 90,000 public nominations, which the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said was the highest in the awards’ 11-year history.

All Munster counties were represented across the awards’ various categories, with wins for outlets in counties Limerick, Kerry, Clare, Waterford and Tipperary.

Galway’s Loam Restaurant was the big winner on the night, winning the All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award.

The All-Ireland Best Chef award went to Graham Neville from Dax Restaurant in Dublin, while All-Ireland Pub of the Year went to Doheny and Nesbitt in Dublin.

Commenting on the winners, RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said: “Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high-quality gastropubs.

“From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world through exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer.

“We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”

See below for the full list of winners; South East winners in bold:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

All-Ireland: Loam Restaurant

Dublin: Dax Restaurant

Connacht Loam Restaurant

Leinster: Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill

Munster: Wild Honey Inn

Ulster: OX

===

Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets

All-Ireland: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Dublin: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Connacht Barry Ralph of House of Plates

Leinster: Deirdre Adamson of The Fatted Calf

Munster: Peter Everett of Everett’s Restaurant (Waterford)

Ulster: Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine

===

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

All-Ireland: Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant

Dublin: Denise McBrien of The Old Spot

Connacht Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant

Leinster: Edwina Hynes of La Côte Seafood Restaurant (Wexford)

Munster: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge

Ulster: Saul McConnell of NOBLE.

===

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates

All-Ireland: Doheny and Nesbitt

Dublin: Doheny and Nesbitt

Connacht: J Doherty’s

Leinster: Hamilton’s Pub

Munster: Levis Corner House

Ulster: Coach House & Olde Bar

===

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

All-Ireland: Gregans Castle Hotel

Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel

Connacht: West Restaurant at the Twelve Hotel

Leinster: Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House

Munster: Gregans Castle Hotel

Ulster: Newforge House

===

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by mytaxi Hospitality

All-Ireland: Everett’s Restaurant

Dublin: Uno Mas

Connacht: Passione by the Slice

Leinster: Lily’s On Church Street

Munster: Everett’s Restaurant (Waterford)

Ulster: Hara

===

Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon

All-Ireland: The Old Spot

Dublin: The Old Spot

Connacht: Bar One

Leinster: The Ballymore Inn

Munster: Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen (Cashel, Tipperary)

Ulster: Clenaghans

===

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton

All-Ireland: The Muddlers Club

Dublin: Luna

Connacht: Park House Hotel

Leinster: LENNONS @ Visual (Carlow)

Munster: Ballyvolane House

Ulster: The Muddlers Club

===

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat

All-Ireland: 777

Dublin: 777

Connacht: HOOKED Sligo

Leinster: Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar (Kilkenny)

Munster: Bodega (Waterford)

Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room

===

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

All-Ireland: Green Man Wines

Dublin: Green Man Wines

Connacht: Le Petit Pois

Leinster: Barrows Keep (Carlow)

Munster: The Black Pig

Ulster: OX

===

Best Kids Size Meal – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

All-Ireland: Old Street Restaurant

Dublin: Old Street Restaurant

Connacht: Shells Seaside Bakery and Café

Leinster: Tiffin by Sunil

Munster: 9 Café (Waterford)

Ulster: Oak Room Restaurant

===

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by HiUp powered by Olive Group

All-Ireland: 3 Leaves

Dublin: 3 Leaves

Connacht: Spice India

Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant

Munster: Iyer’s

Ulster: Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

===

Best Café – Sponsored by Illy

All-Ireland: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Dublin: Two Pups

Connacht: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Leinster: Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café (Kilkenny)

Munster: Good Day Deli

Ulster: Dinkin’s Home Bakery & Café

===

Best Free From – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free

All-Ireland: GROW HQ (Waterford)

Dublin: Urbanity

Connacht: Drumanilra Farm Kitchen

Leinster: Zucchini’s Restaurant

Munster: GROW HQ (Waterford)

Ulster: The Olde Post Inn

===

Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times

All-Ireland: Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios

All-Ireland: 35 Restaurant

Dublin: Forest & Marcy

Connacht: An Port Mór Restaurant

Leinster: Thyme Restaurant

Munster: 35 Restaurant

Ulster: Wine and Brine

==

Best Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Digital Restaurant

All-Ireland: Michael’s Mount Merrion

Best Cookery School – Sponsored by Avonmore

All-Ireland: The Neven Maguire Cookery School

==

Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Sponsored by Wild Irish Game

All-Ireland: Stephens Green Hibernian Club

Best Seafood Experience – Sponsored by Musgrave Market Place

All-Ireland: Fish Shop, Benburb Street

Best Cocktail Experience– Sponsored by Coca Cola HBC

All-Ireland: The Tack Room at Adare Manor