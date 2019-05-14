By Ryan O’Neill
Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford was named All- Ireland Best Newcomer at the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards, which honoured the best of Ireland’s culinary talent at a ceremony in Dublin.
The winners were picked from more than 90,000 public nominations, which the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said was the highest in the awards’ 11-year history.
All Munster counties were represented across the awards’ various categories, with wins for outlets in counties Limerick, Kerry, Clare, Waterford and Tipperary.
Galway’s Loam Restaurant was the big winner on the night, winning the All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award.
The All-Ireland Best Chef award went to Graham Neville from Dax Restaurant in Dublin, while All-Ireland Pub of the Year went to Doheny and Nesbitt in Dublin.
Commenting on the winners, RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said: “Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high-quality gastropubs.
“From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world through exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer.
“We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”
See below for the full list of winners; South East winners in bold:
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
All-Ireland: Loam Restaurant
Dublin: Dax Restaurant
Connacht Loam Restaurant
Leinster: Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill
Munster: Wild Honey Inn
Ulster: OX
===
Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets
All-Ireland: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant
Dublin: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant
Connacht Barry Ralph of House of Plates
Leinster: Deirdre Adamson of The Fatted Calf
Munster: Peter Everett of Everett’s Restaurant (Waterford)
Ulster: Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine
===
Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services
All-Ireland: Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant
Dublin: Denise McBrien of The Old Spot
Connacht Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant
Leinster: Edwina Hynes of La Côte Seafood Restaurant (Wexford)
Munster: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster: Saul McConnell of NOBLE.
===
Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates
All-Ireland: Doheny and Nesbitt
Dublin: Doheny and Nesbitt
Connacht: J Doherty’s
Leinster: Hamilton’s Pub
Munster: Levis Corner House
Ulster: Coach House & Olde Bar
===
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Food Service
All-Ireland: Gregans Castle Hotel
Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel
Connacht: West Restaurant at the Twelve Hotel
Leinster: Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House
Munster: Gregans Castle Hotel
Ulster: Newforge House
===
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by mytaxi Hospitality
All-Ireland: Everett’s Restaurant
Dublin: Uno Mas
Connacht: Passione by the Slice
Leinster: Lily’s On Church Street
Munster: Everett’s Restaurant (Waterford)
Ulster: Hara
===
Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon
All-Ireland: The Old Spot
Dublin: The Old Spot
Connacht: Bar One
Leinster: The Ballymore Inn
Munster: Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen (Cashel, Tipperary)
Ulster: Clenaghans
===
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton
All-Ireland: The Muddlers Club
Dublin: Luna
Connacht: Park House Hotel
Leinster: LENNONS @ Visual (Carlow)
Munster: Ballyvolane House
Ulster: The Muddlers Club
===
Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat
All-Ireland: 777
Dublin: 777
Connacht: HOOKED Sligo
Leinster: Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar (Kilkenny)
Munster: Bodega (Waterford)
Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room
===
Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
All-Ireland: Green Man Wines
Dublin: Green Man Wines
Connacht: Le Petit Pois
Leinster: Barrows Keep (Carlow)
Munster: The Black Pig
Ulster: OX
===
Best Kids Size Meal – Sponsored by BWG Food Service
All-Ireland: Old Street Restaurant
Dublin: Old Street Restaurant
Connacht: Shells Seaside Bakery and Café
Leinster: Tiffin by Sunil
Munster: 9 Café (Waterford)
Ulster: Oak Room Restaurant
===
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by HiUp powered by Olive Group
All-Ireland: 3 Leaves
Dublin: 3 Leaves
Connacht: Spice India
Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
Munster: Iyer’s
Ulster: Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
===
Best Café – Sponsored by Illy
All-Ireland: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant
Dublin: Two Pups
Connacht: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant
Leinster: Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café (Kilkenny)
Munster: Good Day Deli
Ulster: Dinkin’s Home Bakery & Café
===
Best Free From – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free
All-Ireland: GROW HQ (Waterford)
Dublin: Urbanity
Connacht: Drumanilra Farm Kitchen
Leinster: Zucchini’s Restaurant
Munster: GROW HQ (Waterford)
Ulster: The Olde Post Inn
===
Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times
All-Ireland: Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios
All-Ireland: 35 Restaurant
Dublin: Forest & Marcy
Connacht: An Port Mór Restaurant
Leinster: Thyme Restaurant
Munster: 35 Restaurant
Ulster: Wine and Brine
==
Best Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Digital Restaurant
All-Ireland: Michael’s Mount Merrion
Best Cookery School – Sponsored by Avonmore
All-Ireland: The Neven Maguire Cookery School
==
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Sponsored by Wild Irish Game
All-Ireland: Stephens Green Hibernian Club
Best Seafood Experience – Sponsored by Musgrave Market Place
All-Ireland: Fish Shop, Benburb Street
Best Cocktail Experience– Sponsored by Coca Cola HBC
All-Ireland: The Tack Room at Adare Manor