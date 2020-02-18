Biggs may have been booted off Love Island after his love interest Jess picked another man but that’s not stopping him.

The Casa Amor islander was spotted with Jess’ twin last night in London.

The pair were snapped arm in arm at a designer showcase in aid of London Fashion Week.

Jess chose Ched over Biggs after spending a few days in a triangle with them at Casa Amor.

