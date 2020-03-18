The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled, the event’s organisers have confirmed.

This year’s edition was set to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the last year’s contest Israel, with the song “Arcade”.

The cancellation ends a 64-year consecutive run of the event, which has seen countries from all over Europe, and further afield, compete for the precious douze points as voted by each of the other nations.

“Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead” the organisers said in a statement published online this afternoon.

However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

“The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision.

“We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of you around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.”