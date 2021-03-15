By Joleen Murphy

The entire European Union should be declared an “LGBTIQ Freedom Zone”, according to a resolution being debated in the European Parliament.

The move comes in reaction to stories of restrictions on gay rights in Poland where a number of towns have branded themselves “LGBTI-free zones”.

Waterford MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, is one of those who signed the rainbow resolution. She says it sends a strong, positive message out across the EU.

“This is a counter resolution. It’s a gesture of solidarity and it’s to recognise that discrimination against LGBTI person’s, people of our community, in our community, our friends, people of any form, it’s just no acceptable.”

The move comes as the French Europe Minister on a visit to Poland said he had been told he was not welcome in those parts of the country because he is gay.

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan says it’s ‘unacceptable’.

“I find it absolutely appalling that there are areas in Poland that are considered LGBTIQ free zones.

“What kind of a message is that sending

“We do not accept what is happening in Poland. We do not accept discrimination.

“We defend the EU’s value of equality and inclusion.”