By Cillian Doyle.

The European Parliament has voted for supertrawlers suspected of overfishing to be fitted with CCTV in future.

The move was supported by 50,000 signatures and Waterford’s Green MEP Grace O Sullivan.

She says this new way of monitoring vessels is critical for fish stocks

The EU is concerned that a number of fish stocks, including in the Irish Sea and the Atlantic, are endangered thanks to overfishing.

Green MEP, Grace O'Sullivan, says this new way of monitoring vessels is critical for fish stocks:

“Remote electronic monitoring of fishing vessels ensures that we can see what is being brought on board the vessels and the quantity and that data is critical in terms of the management of stocks over time.”

“This is critical as we’ve seen overfishing happening for decades now – and if we don’t control the intake of the stocks, there won’t be fishing for the future and that’s why the Green’s are pushing so heavily on the issue of sustainability of stocks so there would be fish for the future.”