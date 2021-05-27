By Cillian Doyle.

A Waterford MEP believes Europe needs to revisit its farming plan.

It’s after climate activist Greta Thunberg met with senior EU officials, in the middle of reforming the Common Agricultural Policy.

Thunberg has urged the EU to think again about its farming plan.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan says there are still plenty of doubts about the current strategy:

“The food we are eating, the quality and health of the food has to be questioned”

“This discussion is going to be heated – and it must be – or else we are not going to get the new CAP to align the European Green deal.”