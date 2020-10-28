By Michelle Devane, PA

The European Commission has invested hundreds of millions of euro with a number of companies developing vaccines to ensure the availability of almost 800 million doses for EU citizens, an Oireachtas committee has heard.Gerard Kiely, head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, also said Europe has almost €4 trillion of funding “firepower” to deal with the fallout of Covid-19.

Mr Kiely told TDs and senators almost a quarter of the EU’s GDP has been allocated to deal with economic and medical issues created by the pandemic.

The committee heard the Commission has concluded agreements on behalf of all EU Member States with AstraZeneca for the purchase of 300 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to purchase 100 million more; Sanofi-GSK for the purchase of 300 million doses; Johnson and Johnson for the initial purchase of 200 million doses, and could further purchase up to an additional 200 million vaccine doses.

Mr Kiely said the commission is also involved in what he described as “exploratory talks” with CureVac, with Moderna, and with BioNTech-Pfizer for millions more doses.

Mr Kiely said: “If you add up everything that has been done at EU and member state level in relation to Covid – between state aid, monetary easing, the funds, the EU budget – there’s a firepower of something of the order of €3.5 trillion to €4 trillion on the table in relation to dealing with Covid, dealing with the economic and medical fallout from Covid.

“Between 20 per cent and 25 per cent of the EU’s GDP has been put on the table in terms of firepower and most of that money is still a promise, it hasn’t actually gone into the system. It will be going into the system in the future which will inevitably have a big impact.”