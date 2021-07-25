Use of the Digital Covid Cert could be extended to wedding parties, under plans to be considered by government this week.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to consider extending the system for travel and hospitality to weddings, according to the Sunday Times.

The cert proves if you have been fully vaccinated people, or have recovered from Covid-19.

Up to 100 guests had been expected to be allowed attend weddings in August, however last week the Tánaiste advised planning for a maximum of 50.

Under the plan, couples would have to check guests’ immunity papers if they want between 50 and 100 people to celebrate their nuptials.