ESB networks say they have a large fault in County Kilkenny this morning.

Over 1,000 customers in Thomastown and surrounding areas are impacted.

The estimated restoration time is close to 11am this morning.

If you live in the area, you’re being urged to keep an eye on powercheck.ie.

ESB networks have apologised for the inconvenience.

We have a large fault in the #Thomastown & surrounding areas of #CoKilkenny. We are working to repair as quickly as possible .Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY Apologies for any inconvenience. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) November 1, 2019