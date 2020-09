Errors in the calculated grades model for the Leaving Cert have been discovered.

The Taoiseach has said a full statement will be coming from the Department later:

He said Minister for Education Norma Foley would make a comprehensive statement on the matter later.

Responding to a question from Labour Leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, Micheál Martin said the priority is to first inform students who may have grades changed as a result of the error.