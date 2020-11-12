No fewer than four locations in County Wexford still release raw sewage into the environment every single day.

That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency based on their figures from 2019, which highlighted 113 locations in total where Irish Water needs to prioritise wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment.

The seaside town of Kilmore Quay has been identified as one area where raw sewage continues to be released into the ocean, while Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack all continue to pump raw sewage into the Suir estuary.

Also flowing into Waterford’s aquatic artery was the water from Portlaw, which is on a list of 19 towns and cities – including Dublin and Cork – where waste water treatment did not meet mandatory European Union standards set to protect the environment.

However an upgrade was completed on the town’s water systems at the end of 2019.

The EPA – whose headquarters is in Johnstown Castle, just 17km from Kilmore Quay – says Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans to fix infrastructure issues.

“There’s been delays and uncertainties in Irish Water’s planning and delivery of projects, and this is prolonging the risks to the environment and public health, which is a concern” said Senior Inspector with the agency, Noel Byrne.

“Two years ago, Irish Water advised that 30 of the 35 raw sewage discharges would be eliminated by 2021.

“Now, this has been revised to just two areas, so raw sewage is going to continue (to be discharged) from 33 of these areas.”