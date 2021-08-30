By Dean Egan.

Petmania has launched its annual Puppy of the Year competition.

Entries open today and adorable pooches have just three weeks to enter the competition to be in with a chance of becoming Petmania Puppy of the Year 2021.

To enter log on to www.petmania.ie/poty and complete the entry form.

Once all entries have been verified, Petmania will open online and in-store voting, where people can vote for their favourite puppy.

During the first round of voting, Petmania will identify the Top 5 Puppies representing the Petmania Stores and Grooming Studios.

This year one wildcard will be chosen by the Petmania’s team members in-store.

These six puppies will receive a qualifier’s rosette and a gift from the competition partner, BETA, and will move forward into Round 2.

During round two, Petmania will again call on the public to vote, the puppy with the most votes will be named Puppy of the Year for their region and go forward to the grand final.

The chosen finalists from across Ireland will then be invited to submit some additional photos and videos online to the judging panel, who will choose the overall winner.

The winner of the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2021 will be announced via Petmania’s social media channels at the end of October.

Emily Miller of Petmania.ie said:

“We look forward to the Puppy of the Year Competition all year round. We love meeting adorable pets from across the country. This year we are really focused on the safety of our puppies and their owners so the competition will be run completely online. We have some amazing prizes to give away and we would encourage all puppy parents to log on to petmania.ie today and enter their adorable pooch.”