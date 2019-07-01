200 new jobs have been created in Dublin.

The Energia Group has made the announcement as part of a €3bn investment in renewable energy.

The roles will be filled over the next five years at the company’s new offices in Blanchardstown.

CEO Ian Thom said: “They’ll be roles in all sorts of things in terms of our organisation.

“We work in renewable technologies, in customer solutions and in flexible generation.

“So we see principally those jobs arising in customer solutions and in the renewable technologies.