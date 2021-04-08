By Joleen Murphy

LinkedIn is now recognising ‘Stay at Home Parent’ as a job description.

The new feature will allow users to accurately reflect their time spent away from the workforce.

The list includes stay at home mom, stay at home dad, parent and homemaker.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, founder of The Stay at Home Parents Association Ireland, says stay at home parents still feel their role lacks respect.

“It’s incredibly difficult to make ends meet but a part from that, it’s this feeling of a lack of respect because the work is unpaid.

“But also because its a quite invisible the kind of caring role that you do in society.

“I do think people are becoming more and more aware of the importance of that role.

“I think it’s a really good step by LinkedIn and that it really shows that society and it’s attitude is changing,”

Photo credit: Pexels Images/Anastasia Shuraeva