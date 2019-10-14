Employers need to incorporate menopause into their sickness policies, according to the Menopause Hub.

An estimated 300,000 women in the workforce are within the menopause age group.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling for greater workplace support for women experiencing symptoms.

Loretta Dignam from the Menopause Hub says there are a number of things employers can do.

“You can incorporate, into your sickness and absence policies, aspects around menopause,” said Ms Dignam.

“Flexible working could be an issue as well and then risk assessments.

“So some women don’t have access to cold water, they might be sitting in an area that they can’t regulate the temporature so they have a lot of hot flushes.

“So they might need maybe access to aircon, or to a window or to a fan at their desk.”