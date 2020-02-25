By Steve Neville

Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this afternoon to discuss the increased number of coronavirus cases in Italy.

It comes as a hotel resort in Tenerife has been placed on lockdown after a visitor contracted the disease.

he National Public Health Emergency Team is made up of experts on virology, infectious diseases and emergency medicine.

The team offers advice and guidance to the Government on what the national response should be to outbreaks such as COVID-19.

The meeting was called to discuss the situation in Italy, where seven people have died and over 200 others are infected.

In Tenerife, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, has told 1,000 guests to stay in their rooms after an Italian doctor who visited the hotel tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of Irish Nationals staying in the area have contacted the Department of Foreign affairs and it’s providing consular assistance.

Meanwhile, Mount Anville Secondary School in Goatstown in Dublin has issued advice to parents after a group of students and teachers returned from a ski trip in northern Italy over the midterm.

They’ve suggested that students with a compromised immune system be kept at home and hand santisers have been placed throughout the school.