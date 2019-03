Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Ferns, Co. Wexford on the N11.

The two-vehicle incident took place on the Enniscorthy side of the town this morning.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy have confirmed that the road is expected to reopen soon.

Diversions are currently in place.

According to the AA, the incident is causing very heavy traffic.

Image credit: Google Maps

