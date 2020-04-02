Emergency services are attending the scene of a fire in County Carlow.

The blaze broke out shortly after 12:30pm in Bagenalstown.

A significant amount of smoke is effecting visibility on the main Royal Oak Road.

Two units of the fire service, along with local Gardaí are at the scene.

It’s understood a vacant house is on fire, close to the River Barrow, at the back of the Eastwood housing estate.

Emergency services attending the scene of a fire in Bagenalstown #Carlow. Not sure what's on fire just yet. pic.twitter.com/j4T9Jq7geV — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) April 2, 2020