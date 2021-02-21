By Cillian Doyle.

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Kilkenny.

The two vehicle collision happened at around 11:30am this morning on the Callan Road in Kilkenny.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead a short time later, his body remains at the scene. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11:15am -11:45am to make this footage available to Gardaí.