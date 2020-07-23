Emergency services are on the scene of a major accident on the R448 Leighlinbridge/Carlow Road.

It was after a two-car collision that took place near the Powerstown roundabout.

The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital, and emergency services are continuing to clear the road.

The road is expected to be re-opened in the next hour.

Gardaí have advised those on the M9 not to exit at J6 Carlow South for Leighlinbridge or Bagenalstown, and instead take J7 Paulstown instead.

