Emergency services are dealing with a suspected chemical incident at a leisure centre in Co Clare this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30am when the fire service received a call for an automatic fire alarm at the River Lodge Health and Fitness centre on the Gort Road in Ennis.

Fire crews were later advised they could be responding to a possible chemical incident. Additional resources were mobilised to the scene while the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí were also alerted.

Three units of the fire brigade from Ennis responded to the incident along with an ambulance, rapid response advanced paramedic unit and Gardaí.

While the leisure facility and swimming pool are located at the back of a local hotel and close to a supermarket and residential properties, nobody has been evacuated. The area has however been cordoned off while the fire service deals with the incident.

No further details on the incident are available and emergency services remain at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene today. Pic: Patrick Flynn

