By Dean Egan.

Emergency services attended a fire at a premises in Dunmore East in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze broke out at the Three Sisters Inn, formerly The Ocean Hotel, on the convent road.

Fire services were called at around 12:55am this morning, and four units from Dunmore East, Tramore and Waterford City attended the blaze.

The scale of the fire, and the extent of any damage, is not yet known.