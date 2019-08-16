16 August 2019
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Dublin’s northside.
Gardaí said it is an “incident of criminal damage” at the Cromcastle Court apartments in Kilmore.
No injuries have been reported.
Beat 102 103
© 2019 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage