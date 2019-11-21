A man in his 30s has died following a serious crash in County Tipperary.

The incident happened shortly after 3am this morning on the N24 at Killaloan on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The driver of the car was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the car, a man and a woman in their 20s, were also taken to hospital with injuries.

It’s expected the road will remain closed for some time to all a forensic examination of the scene take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

#TIPPERARY N24 closed due to a collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 21, 2019