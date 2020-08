Emergency services are dealing with a collision in Wexford.

It happened at the Ballymacar roundabout on the Wexford side of the New Ross Bypass.

There’s also a crash on the N78 in Crettyard on the Laois Carlow border.

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning.

A rainfall warning in place since 2am for the 5 counties, will continue until midnight.