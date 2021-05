By Dean Egan.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic accident in Waterford.

The collision between a lorry and a car happened on the Ballymacarbry to Clonmel Road.

It’s understood the road will be closed for a number of hours, motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Separately; emergency services are dealing with a crash and a vehicle on fire on the N30 just outside Clonroche in County Wexford.