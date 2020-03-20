Drastic new laws that would allow the government to restrict the movement of people and detain those who have the Coronavirus but won’t self isolate have been passed by the Dáil and Seanad.

The laws also give power to new social welfare payments for those hit by the virus either through sick pay or income supports.

Usually, such measures would take weeks to pass but they went through the Dáil and Seanad in just over 24 hours.

Much of the debate, including the contribution from Health Minister Simon Harris, focused on what people could do as individuals.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell was one of many who criticised people defying social distancing rules.

The Dáil is set to meet again next week to approve more laws to protect renters during this time of crisis.

The Health Minister has said regular people can save far more lives during the Coronavirus outbreak than doctors will.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the next few weeks will require effort from everyone.

He said: “I met a leader in Intensive Care the other day – one of our senior consultants.”

She said to me that doctors can save hundreds of lives during the pandemic, but the people of Ireland can save thousands. We can save thousands.”