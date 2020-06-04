The COVID-19 pandemic payment for part time workers is going to be reduced by the government.

Cabinet Ministers will tomorrow extend the emergency payments for a number of months.

Those who were working full time but lost their jobs will remain on the €350 rate.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed there will be a reduction for part time workers.

He said: “It will be extended for months not weeks.”

“Nobody who was working full-time before the pandemic will see their unemployment payment cut, it will stay at the €350 a week.

“Some people who were working part-time will see their payment reduced, but their weekly payment will still be more than they were earning on a weekly basis before the pandemic.