An emergency consultant is calling out ‘anti-mask activists’ after being targeted for wearing a mask in public.

Dr Mick Molloy was approached yesterday in Waterford and told that wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 can have serious health risks.

These claims included decreasing oxygen levels and toxic inhalation.

The former president of the Irish Medical Organisation says he’s fearful that some people may believe them.

He said: “I was out with my kids and we were going to pick up some food and two gentlemen approached me.

“They saw I was wearing a mask and one of them came up to me and handed out a leaflet to give me the ‘true information about masks’ according to him.

“I opened up the leaflet, had a quick look and explained that they were doing a disservice to their community and they were putting people at risk.

“My concern is that they are handing out these leaflets and people will believe some of this information.”