UPDATE: The search operation has been stood down and deemed a false alarm. The kayakers are back on land safe and well.

An emergency search operation is underway after reports that three kayakers have gone missing off the Wexford coast.

Air and sea search parties were alerted at about 5.30pm that possibly three people, had not returned from a trip near Duncannon, Co Wexford.

It is being reported that the party of three includes a child and two adults.

The Coast Guard Air and Sea Sikorsky Rescue 117 helicopter based out of Waterford Airport has been tasked to lead the operation.

Teams have also been deployed from the RNLI in Duncannon, Kilmore Quay and surrounding villages, the Navy and Waterford City River Rescue.

However, there has been no report of any upturned or unattended kayaks being found in the popular tourist area.

The search is concentrating on an area within about three kilometres off the coast at Duncannon along the estuary leading out of Waterford Harbour.

Tidal waters around the area can be hazardous.