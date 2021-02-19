Emergency access to the rent supplement has been extended for victims of domestic violence until the end of the year.

The scheme, originally due to expire this week, means victims of domestic abuse can access the supplement without a means test, provided they have been referred by Tusla or a Tusla-funded service provider.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the extension aims to help people leave abusive domestic relationships during the pandemic and to provide them with access to safer accommodation.

Some 49 victims of domestic abuse have been given access to the supplement since August last year.

The Department of Social Protection will help them pay their rent until they get suitable housing

“If they’re in a difficult situation, the first thing I would say to them is go to Tusla or go to some of the support agencies that are available there to help people who are victims of domestic violence,” Minister Humphreys said.

“They will then give them advice and they’ll advise them of the supports that are available and one of those supports is that the Department of Social Protection will help to pay the rent.

“What they can get is financial assistance to help them pay their rent if they have to move out of their house for the purpose of being abused or having suffered domestic violence.

“The Department of Social Protection will help them pay their rent until they get suitable housing or maybe apply to the local authority.”