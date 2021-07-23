The European Medicines Agency has approved the use of the Moderna Covid vaccine in teens and adolescents, aged 12 to 17.

It follows a trial involving more than 3,700 children.

The study showed the vaccine produced a comparable antibody response in teens and adolescents to that seen in young adults.

The vaccine is already approved for those aged 18 and over.

Europe’s Health Commissioner says they want to make sure children can continue to live their lives in the safest possible way.

Stella Kyriakides says beyond the decisions of governments, this is a decision to be made by parents with their children.