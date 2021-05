The European Medicines Agency has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in 12-15-year-olds.

It follows a trial involving 2,000 children in that age group – and none of those who were vaccinated got Covid.

The regulator says two doses will be needed – with the second jab given at least 3 weeks after the first.

Dr Marco Cavaleri from the EMA says the evidence shows the vaccine is safe to use in 12-15-year-olds.