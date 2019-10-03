Since 2002, SpaceX has been working to make space travel cheaper and more accessible.

Its Starship is a large vehicle that could theoretically carry people into space and land safely back on Earth.

Starship will be able to return to space multiple times using a rapidly reusable orbital rocket. Spaceships need to become more like airplanes, with reusable vehicles, in order for them to be a viable form of transport.

SpaceX plans to have more prototypes of Starship built in the next six months.


A Japanese billionaire has announced that he has booked a trip as a private passenger with SpaceX for a voyage to the moon next year.

SpaceX has also partnered with NASA on the Commercial Crew Program to transport crew to and from the International Space Station.

