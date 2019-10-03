Since 2002, SpaceX has been working to make space travel cheaper and more accessible.

Its Starship is a large vehicle that could theoretically carry people into space and land safely back on Earth.

Starship will be able to return to space multiple times using a rapidly reusable orbital rocket. Spaceships need to become more like airplanes, with reusable vehicles, in order for them to be a viable form of transport.

SpaceX plans to have more prototypes of Starship built in the next six months.

Inside Starship cargo bay. Header tanks mounted in tip of nosecone to offset engine weight at rear. pic.twitter.com/EJSwqMCooA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2019

A Japanese billionaire has announced that he has booked a trip as a private passenger with SpaceX for a voyage to the moon next year.

SpaceX has also partnered with NASA on the Commercial Crew Program to transport crew to and from the International Space Station.