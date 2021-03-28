James Cox

The fishing vessel Ellie Adhamh has sunk after the Irish Coast Guard rescued seven crew members when the ship got into difficulty off the Cork coast.

The seven-person crew were evacuated by Coast Guard helicopters on Saturday evening.

The Wexford registered vessel has sunk in approximately 80m of water over two miles North of the Bull Rock, at the entrance to Kenmare Bay.

Valentia Coast Guard, who coordinated the operation, monitored the vessel’s situation overnight as it drifted in a northerly direction.

A local Tug hired by the owners was on scene all morning evaluating options to tow the vessel to a place of safety.

A second local Tug was also proceeding to the scene, but it was evident from early morning that the vessel’s condition was deteriorating.

A Coast Guard spokesperson expressed relief that there was no loss of life and acknowledged the professionalism of all who had been involved in the operation, including Naval Service ship LE George Bernard Shaw, Castletownbere RNLI, Coast Guard Helicopter crews, owners and their representatives.