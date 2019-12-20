One child in Ireland has already got an early Christmas present.

Toy Show viewers may remember a certain boxer from Bray made an appearance to surprise one of the kids taking part on the show.

Katie Taylor certainly knocked boxing fanatic Ella Thompson for six when she walked onto the Toy Show set last month.

As well as giving the overawed Ella her boxing gloves from her last fight, Katie also promised to have a one-on-one training session.

Well, she kept that promise yesterday as the video below shows.

Katie also tweeted: “Great to catch up with Ella for a one on one today. An exceptional talent, her enthusiasm and pure love for the sport is a joy to see.”