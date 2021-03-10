James Cox

There is a warning of possible electricity blackouts due to a nationwide weather warning later today.

A status yellow wind alert will begin at 12pm and continue until 7 am tomorrow morning.

It affects all 26 counties, and winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour are expected.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says the gusts could cause damage and electricity blackouts.

Met Éireann said: “Becoming very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning. Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.”

