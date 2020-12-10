The electricity and gas in people’s homes cannot be disconnected over the Christmas period as part of protection measures in place for the winter months, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has said.

The protection measures address billing, disconnections and include a supplier code of conduct for dealing with customers who have difficulty paying bills.

ESB Networks and Gas Networks Ireland will not carry out disconnection requests from suppliers for domestic customers between December 10th and January 12th, the CRU said.

It comes as supplier moratoriums announced in October ended in most cases when Level 5 measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 were lifted.

“The CRU is continuing to encourage customers to be aware of their rights and the range of measures that are in place to protect customers, and especially vulnerable customers, during this Christmas period and further into the winter months,” chairperson Aoife MacEvilly said.

“No customers should be disconnected due to arrears on their account, once they are engaging.”

“While it is important that customers continue to pay their bills as usual to limit the level of debt that may build up, under the Supplier Energy Engage Code no customers should be disconnected due to arrears on their account, once they are engaging with their supplier.”

After January 12th, customers engaging with their supplier over their energy payments will also be protected from disconnection as part of this voluntary code.

Suppliers are also obliged to offer a range of payment options, such as a debt-repayment plan for a customer in arrears, the CRU said.

The regulator is encouraging customers to submit regular meter reads to their suppliers to ensure they are being billed accurately and do not have to pay a catch-up bill.

It is also encouraging customers to register with their suppliers if they fall into one of the vulnerable customer categories, such as elderly customers or those who may be dependent on electrically powered assisted living devices.

Customers can find further information on the customer protection measures on www.cru.ie