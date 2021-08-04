Electric Picnic has been refused a licence to stage the festival this year.

The decision was confirmed by Laois County Council in the last hour.

The event had already been rescheduled to September 24 to September 26th.

However, Local Councillor Paschal McEvoy says the council believes it shouldn’t go ahead due to public health guidelines.

“The decision has been made following the most up-to-date made available to the council by the Health Service Executive.

“Furthermore it is noted that under current government measures for the management of COVID-19, events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 only.”