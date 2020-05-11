Electric Picnic has been cancelled.

The announcement was made in the last few minutes.

The music and arts festival was due to take place in Stradbally Co Laois in September.

Organisers say the decision has become unavoidable, and ticket refunds are available from Ticketmaster.

Electric Picnic tweeted: “We’re sorry to announce that Electric Picnic 2020 will no longer be going ahead.”

From their statement they said: “Cancelling our festival has become unavoidable, and we fully support the Irish Government’s ongoing measures to help with the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives at this time.”

“We encourage every to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events and we again express our gratitude, admiration and thanks for their dedication and professionalism which is proving so vital at this time.

“For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other. Your EP Team x.”