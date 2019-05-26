Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to ease restrictions on divorce and recognise foreign divorces.

In a landslide vote, the second biggest since the Good Friday agreement, the country voted 82% Yes to 18% No in the divorce referendum.

Returning officer Barry Ryan announcing the result at Dublin castle at 4.30am this morning after a delay at the Galway count centre.

The waiting time for a divorce will be reduced from four to two years, while foreign divorces will be recognised under Irish law for the first time

Culture Minister and Fine Gael’s Divorce Campaign director of elections Josepha Madigan says the referendum result is not about rocking the system but about humanising it.

The final result was 82.07% Yes and 17.93% No.

The highest vote was in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown at 86.7% and the lowest was in Monaghan at 75.04%.

It’s a stark contrast to the last divorce referendum in 1995 which lifted the ban on divorce by a margin of 50.28% to 49.72%.