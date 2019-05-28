Elections2019 Bulletin: Dublin count halted over transfer row; Billy Kelleher in 'good position' in Ireland South

Here are the main stories emerging on the third day of the #Elections2019 count.

TOP STORIES

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Independent Clare Daly has insisted she will fight for a seat in Dublin amid suggestions a row over transfers in the European elections could go to the courts. Read more.

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Three of Ireland’s 13 European Parliament seats have been filled so far. Mairead McGuinness, Ciaran Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald have all been elected and counting will resume in the three constituencies this morning. Read more

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS

MIDLANDS NORTH-WEST: Re-elected Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness has said the growing chances of her and running mate Maria Walsh winning Midlands-North-West European elections seats is an “absolutely magic” result. Read more

SOUTH: Cork North-Central TD Billy Kelleher has admitted he is in a “good position” after polling in second place in the first count in Ireland South, but says it is “far too early” to be certain of securing a seat. Read more.

DUBLIN: A row over the transfer of votes brought a halt last night to counting and decisions in the European elections in Dublin, concerning the so-called fourth and last Brexit seat. Read more.

NORTHERN IRELAND: The Alliance Party has produced another sensational election result with Naomi Long taking a European parliamentary seat. Read more.

EUROPE: The strong showing of green parties in the European election has raised hopes among some voters that global warming and other environmental issues will be given more serious consideration across the continent. Read more.

For access to the full and comprehensive list of European elections results as they happen go here

LOCAL ELECTIONS

RECOUNT SUSPENDED: The recount in the election for Wicklow County Council was suspended at 9.15pm last night with just over a quarter of the ballot papers left to be checked. Read more

CORK ALLIANCE: The Independents look likely to form an alliance with Fianna Fáil to take control of Cork County Council when newly elected councillors meet for the first time on June 7. Read more.

MIGRANT COUNCILLOR: The head of a Gogglebox family and wife of a famous Nollywood actor has become Meath’s first-ever migrant county councillor. Read more.

For a county by county breakdown of the Local Election results click here

MAYORAL PLEBISCITES

Picture: RollingNews

CORK: Cork has rejected the directly elected mayor plebiscite. Read more.

LIMERICK: Limerick will have a directly elected mayor after over 38,000 people voted for the proposal. Read more.

WATERFORD: The people of Waterford have voted against having a directly elected mayor. Read more

DIVORCE REFERENDUM

A Yes vote on a ballot paper in the divorce referendum during counting in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Married couples are set to face a reduced separation period of two years before they can divorce following a landslide referendum vote to liberalise the divorce laws. Read more.

[noads]