On what’s been a difficult day for Fine Gael, Verona Murphy has just been eliminated from the running in the Wexford byelection.

The candidate from the Government’s party has had her campaign shrouded in controversy, over comments made about immigrants, but after the first count sat second in the running.

However, the fourth count has just come in with Murphy (10,836) sitting just 71 votes behind Lawlor (10,907) in the running, and a recount a strong possibility on the banks of the Slaney.

@cllrglawlor HAS PASSED @VeronaMurphyFG!! Currently waiting on comment from Verona after she hugged @BrendanHowlin and then went into private area. @beat102103 #ByElection2019 — Jess is ainm dom. (@JessMartin___) November 30, 2019

Fianna Fáil’s Malcom Byrne still holds a near-4,000 vote supremecy over both candidates as we approach the final count, but it may continue late into the night in the Model County.

We’ll have more as it develops.