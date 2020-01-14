Waterford Councillor Matt Shanahan will run in February 8th general election as a non-party candidate.

The cardiac campaigner says he doesn’t care if he is perceived as a “one-policy candidate.”

The Waterford City and County Councillor this morning declared that he will run as an independent candidate in the General Election.

Cllr Shanahan says he will campaign to lessen inequalities between the South East and the rest of the country.

“I don’t care what I’m perceived as,” Cllr Shanahan told local media.

“If people are passionate about Waterford and the way we’re being treated, that’s why you are voting for me.”

Elsewhere across the region today, former Fine Gael Wexford candidate Verona Murphy revealed she would now run as an Independent.

Photo Credit: ‘Independent- Matt Shanahan’, Facebook