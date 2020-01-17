Crime and health look set to be the issues that dominate on day three of the general election campaign.

The Taoiseach will be in Louth, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin campaigns in Wexford, while Sinn Fáin will be in Wicklow.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also visits Drogheda today, but to talk mainly about plans for the future of work in Ireland.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said the homelessness crisis “brings shame on us all.”

It is after Leo Varadkar was asked if he felt ashamed of the government’s handling of housing.

He said: “I think everyone feels ashamed at the housing crisis, not just me, I think everyone does in society.

“I’ve often said that homelessness is a stain on our society. It’s a reflection of one of the things that’s going wrong when most other things are going right.”