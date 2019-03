A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of an elderly woman who died in a fire in County Cork.

It broke out in the 86 year old’s apartment in Youghal yesterday.

Smoke was seen coming from an upstairs room in a building on North Main Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene but were unable to resuscitate her – she had been living alone.

The post mortem will take place at Cork University Hospital.

