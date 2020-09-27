The elderly man killed after a collision in Douglas, Co Cork today has been named.

Peter Newman was hit by a van and knocked down at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal incident this afternoon at the car park of the College Corinthian Sports Grounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene which is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

In a tribute today, published on Twitter, College Corinthians AFC said Peter Newman will be “sadly missed”.

“The Club would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Peter (Pete) Newman who passed away following a tragic accident today.

“Pete was loved and respected by all in Corinthians and will be sadly missed.

“May he Rest In Peace,” the statement said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.