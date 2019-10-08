All of Eishtec’s business is being transferred to Infosys BPM.

The transition is due to happen in November and all of Eishtec’s 1,400 staff members have been confirmed a position in the new set-up.

The staff will hold the same roles as they currently do and all offices across the country will be part of the move.

Eishtec’s Irish offices are situated in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon, while Infosys operates on a much larger scale having offices in 42 countries.

Speaking to Beat news: Waterford native, Eishtec CEO and part-owner, Heather Reynolds, says staff won’t be affected:

“Everybody that delivers for Eishtec today and in the capacity that they deliver for Eishtec today, will be status quo. So everything – lift and shift – as it is today. There’ll be no change for anybody [for example] tenured pay, all transfers for everybody.”

Ms Reynolds explained to Beat that the idea behind the decision comes from their hopes of expansion and development. She says that Infosys offers many more opportunities that they may not have under their own investment and the decision is also made, with the “political turmoil” of which is Brexit, in mind.

“As an owner-run company, any political turmoil like Brexit for example, is fore-front in your mind. But also I think the opportunity to be able to invest to maybe an extent that we wouldn’t ordinarily be able to do by ourselves. “Infosys can bring, even with our existing client base, brands that we could never have anticipated to the region. So we look forward to working with them and road-mapping what that may look like in terms of future jobs and also more importantly the brands that we might be able to bring here to the region.”